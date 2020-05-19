Kristen Bell Teams Up With “Lord Jones” For New Skincare Line

Kristen Bell has teamed up with celeb-loved CBD brand Lord Jones to launch a new hemp-derived personal care line called “Happy Dance”. The collection is set to be released in the fall.

Bell (39) said in a statement: “Self-care should consist of everyday pick-me-ups that can be integrated into one’s daily routine”. The “Good Place” star praised Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body Lotion calling it “a huge game-changer” for her back.

Other stars have revealed that they apply the product to their feet before red carpet events to prevent pain caused by wearing high heels for a long time.

“I first discovered Lord Jones CBD products two years ago and have been using them ever since. I was skeptical at first, but was quickly blown away by the quality, integrity, and consistency in all of the products”, the actress said. Kristen also said that she wants to make “Happy Dance” affordable to the vast majority of people.