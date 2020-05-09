Kim Kardashian Slammed For Message She Send To Kris Jenner On Mother’s Day

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback photo of her mom looking amazing in a yellow-colored bikini, Kris Jenner (64), from the ’80s. The photo was taken when Kris was 33 years old, just after she gave birth to Robert Jr.

Kim wanted to pay tribute to “the best mother in the entire world” Kris for Mother’s Day and present her with an early surprise gift.

Even though everyone agreed that Kris kept her slender physique. some of Kim’s followers blasted the message the 39-year old reality star was trying to send across.

“What a deep and meaningful message she sent to you. Stay thin. That’s all”, read one comment. “Tell what you love about your mom. Is it her caring? Her understanding? Her boundless love for you? Nope, she got skinny and tan after four babies!! GOALS”, slammed another.

Kim also shared a video of a camera she had bought her mother as a Mother’s Day gift – and it was the original camera used by photographer Alfred Garcia at Kris’ 1978 wedding to the late Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003. The couple divorced in 1991.