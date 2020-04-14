Kylie Jenner Shows Off Momager’s Kris Isolation Quarters

Kylie Jenner has showcased her momager Kris’ enormous guest room with six queen-sized beds in Palm Springs. The 22-year-old makeup mogul spent Easter Sunday with her mom Kris Jenner, her two-year-old daughter Stormi, and Stormi’s dad and Kylie’s ex Travis Scott.

Kylie called it “the best room in the house” as she gushed “everyone gets their own little TV”. Cream-colored ladders lead up to the top bunks, and the white paneling on the walls is mounted by a flat-screen TV.

Kris (64), is currently staying in the guest house with her partner, Corey Gamble (34).