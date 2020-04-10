Kris Jenner, 64, Dismisses Film Crew So She Can Be Intimate With Corey Gamble, 34

Kris Jenner (64), was unable to resist her boyfriend Corey Gamble (34) when he comes to visit her at her daughter Kylie Jenner’s office during Thursday’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kris insisted the KUWTK film crew left so she could have sex with her love.

They couldn’t keep their hands off each other as the couple locked lips in front of the camera crew. As their encounter heated up, the mother-of-five persuaded her younger lover to stay in the office for a quickie. She said: “Don’t leave, don’t you have just five minutes? Come on”.

He said: “Yes, I will make the time!”

Kris took her mic off and told the camera crew to bug off. She said: “Alright you guys, all of you, get out of here. Here’s my mic, I’m taking a 10-minute break”. The lovers were then given privacy.