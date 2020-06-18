7 Kratom Extract Tips New Users Should Know in 2020

Kratom comes from the same family of plants as coffee. It grows in Southeast Asia, where it has been known for hundreds of years for all its positive effects. In fact, Mitragyna Speciosa has the particularity of producing both energizing and relaxing effects.

But that’s not all. Truth be told, the list of its beneficial effects is so long that it sounds almost impossible. Today we will tell you what you need to know about it if you are just starting to consume it.

Benefits

Improved wakefulness and focus

It is used as a pre-workout because it has a positive effect on endurance

Helps problems with anxiety and depression

Feeling of well-being, joy, optimism – Euphoria

Improved quality of sleep – Sedation at high doses

Decreased appetite

Natural treatment of pain

Antidiarrheal

Aphrodisiac

Helps with problems with premature ejaculation

Withdrawal from opiate dependence

The decrease in blood pressure

Antioxidant – Stimulates the immune system

In short: a significant improvement in the quality of life.

Active ingredients

As we have already said that it has been used in Asia for a very long time, it is not known to official pharmacology almost at all. Very little official research has been conducted on Kratom, and no long-term research has been conducted.

However, it is clear to everyone that there are many benefits. One of the first to be noticed is that due to its composition of 25 alkaloids, it is very useful in treating addiction. Also in chronic pain. However, it should be emphasized that it is not an opiate and that it does not have that type of harmful effects.

Various strains and their effects

It grows in warm, humid climates, such as can be found in Thailand and Indonesia. The leaves are green, but there are different species that have white, red, and green on them. That is why there are three known types of strains, in accordance with the colors. Also, each side has its own effects. It is red for the relaxation, green for relaxation and stimulation, while white is only for stimulation.

On the website wekratom.com, you can find a detailed review of different strains and that way choose the one that suits you most. Still, the most important thing is the dose. A low dose of each strain causes a stimulating effect, while high doses cause a calming effect. The characteristics of the individual who consumes also play an important role. Height and weight, time of day, satiety (the best effect is if you haven’t eaten anything), as well as natural sensitivity to alkaloids and how well-rested you are. So only by using it you will know when, how, and in what way each strain affects you.

How to consume it?

The most common forms in which it can be found are powder and extract. There are also tinctures. The powder consists only of dried leaves that have been crushed, while the extract is a fortified version. Both types are great, but today we are primarily talking about the extract, which is considered to provide the most.

Depending on the strain, the color of the product varies greatly. From light green to dark brown. You can consume it in various ways, but it is best with plenty of water. For several reasons. First, it has a very unpleasant taste, so that it passes through your mouth as soon as possible. You can also use juice or something else that will improve its taste. Also, drink plenty of fluids during the day when you consume it, as it can cause dehydration, so keep well hydrated.

How to dose it?

It is commonly accepted that 2 grams of Kratom represent the minimum dose to feel the effects.

We can, therefore, take 2 grams, ideally on an empty stomach to maximize the effects, and wait an hour to see where it leads. Then, you can add an extra gram if the effects are absent or too light, then wait another hour. And so on.

You should avoid exceeding 8 to 10 grams per day – it is better to gradually increase the doses (if necessary) over the sessions rather than taking a dose that is too heavy for you and misses out on the benefits of the experience.

The duration of the effects varies according to the strains but lasts between 4 and 6 hours with a sufficient dose. The effects then fade gently and provide a soft feeling of relaxation, comparable to that felt after an intensive sports session.

What happens if you take too much?

In case of an overdose, the body sends a clear signal: nausea. If you take too much kratom, your body will expel it from where it came from. As with all psychoactive substances, remember that you can always gradually increase the doses if the effects are not pronounced enough. However, once the dose is consumed, you can no longer reduce it. In addition, at high doses, Kratom becomes sedative and therefore plunges you into a lethargic state. So as a beginner, be careful about the dosage.

Side effects

Like any active ingredient, Kratom causes side effects.

All strains combined, here they are:

Nausea

Headache

Dehydration

Constipation

Decreased appetite

Drowsiness

Tolerance or even addiction

Some users report health problems following the consumption of it: in most cases, they are individuals who consumed it every day, in very high doses, in combination with psychotropic products. Do not consume it with alcohol or any psychotropic product.

As with any active ingredient and any medication (kratom is not a medication), it is the dosage that makes it a cure or a poison.

And don’t consume it every day. From the moment you need to consume a product every day, even if we are only talking about an aperitif beer, you are no longer free.

To be clear, some daily consumers report, during an interruption after prolonged consumption, the appearance of inconveniences comparable to those induced by deprivation of coffee: nervousness, agitation, or on the contrary lack of energy. A feverish state is also reported. Everyone has to take responsibility.

Conclusion

Be careful and responsible, but you must try all the beneficial effects of these herbs when used in moderation.