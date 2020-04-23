Kourtney Kardashian Gives Tips On How To Reach “The Big O” On Facetime

Kourtney Kardashian (41) has dished out her advice to couples who are unable to see each other due to the coronavirus pandemic. Writing on her Poosh wellness website, the star went into detail about how sex via video call should be approached.

The reality star begins by suggesting to set the mood, and admits “lighting is everything”. Kourtney says to turn on a dim lamp or a bedside candle. Then the star encourages fans to wear their favorite lingerie set, as she admits it’s a total confidence-booster.

The mum-of-three explained how it’s important to “loosen up” and “don’t think too much into it”. She wrote: “Let your body and voice go with the flow. It can be awkward at first, but once you get in the groove, you’ll be on your way to the big O”.

Kourtney says it’s good to use sex toys and lube, such as a vibrator. The infamous Kardashian sister penned: “Put your vibrator to good use and let your partner watch you play with it.”

She went on to urge fans who may feel uncomfortable with the experience to just describe what they are doing with the device instead.

For those worrying about screenshotting, Kourtney said: “If you both are truly giving it your all, your hands and mind are pretty tied up, and it’d be difficult to capture a screenshot. Be smart about it though.”