Kourtney Kardashian Is Selling High-Tech Face Visors For $190

Kourtney Kardashian left fans baffled after she revealed that she is selling light-up face shields for a whopping $190. At these trying times, it seems a little unusual to be releasing a face shield that among other things “kills bacteria”.

The 41-year old “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star couldn’t be more excited at launching the new product on her wellbeing website “Poosh”. The posting left her fans dumbfounded with many thinking that the mask is a protective gear against coronavirus. Kourtney captioned: “I am sooooo happy to share my recent skin obsession! I’ve been into the benefits of LED light masks for a couple years, but I love that this one is lite that i can see through it so I can majorly multitask, that the glasses keep it on, that it doesn’t have to be plugged into the wall and that it’s $190!”

“I thought this was a corona mask,” wrote one follower, who Kourtney then corrected. “Oh that could double as PPE for Healthcare processionals,” wrote another.

Super-protective high-tech face visor has sold out. The mask offers red, blue, and amber therapies and Kourtney explained to her fans that she was using each color every day.