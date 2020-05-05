Kourtney Kardashian Shares A Sweet Message For Her Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian (41) shared some lovely snaps of her spending some quality time with her daughter Penelope (7). Hanging out on the porch with a cocktail in her hand and Penelope by her side, Kourt sent a powerful message.

“Love yourself first, chase your dreams, make mistakes (and learn from them), believe in God’s plan, you are more beautiful than you will ever know, and oh so smart, there is no one else like you in the entire world, you are loved. Things I tell my daughter”, KUWTK star posted.



The post gathered 1.3 million likes and 4,500 people took the time to comment including Kourtney’s sister Khloe who chimed in with a heartfelt reply.