Kourtney Kardashian Speaks On White, Wealthy Privilege

Kourtney Kardashian (41) is doing her part as a mother to ensure her children know their privileges they’ll inherit as white and wealthy kids. While discussing national protests over the killing of Minnesota man George Floyd, the eldest Kardashian sister took to Twitter to share how the news has changed her perspective being an aunt to several Black nieces and nephews.

Kourtney shares sons Reign Aston (5), Mason Dash (10), and daughter Penelope Scotland (7) with ex Scott Disick.