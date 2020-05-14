Kourtney Kardashian Is Unapologetic After Putting On Weight

Kourtney has always been the bluntest in the Kardashian clan with a “what you see is what you get” sort of attitude, and now she proved it again. Kourt shared a photo on Instagram in a bikini showing off a few extra pounds amid quarantine.

One of her 92 million followers implied that she might be pregnant with another replying: “Nope, wish she was”, after which Kourtney chimed in: “Put blessings out there, though”.

Undoubtedly, the proud mama is embracing herself. An insider told “Life & Style” exclusively: “She isn’t about to let herself go completely but she’s a lot more relaxed and is embracing her body like never before”.