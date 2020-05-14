Kodak Black Is Looking Bad In The Latest Prison Photo

Kodak Black says that he has been mistreated in prison for the last several months and, from the looks of things, he’s probably not lying.

The rapper is currently serving his sentence for falsifying information on a gun application. Fans are outraged that Kodak is still behind bars considering that he is convicted of a non-violent crime. To make matters worse, he is claiming that he has been beaten by prison guards, restricted from seeing his family, barred from using his phone and email privileges, and more.

In the shot, the 22-year old rapper looks much older than he did stepping into prison, showcasing deep frown marks on his face. He’s seemingly also gained about twenty pounds and his hair remains wild as it always has been.

People on social media are making fun of Kodak for his appearance but it’s just sad that a non-violent offender like him is still in prison during these trying times.