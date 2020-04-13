Home Celebrity Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe On Mamba Day

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute To Kobe On Mamba Day

Kobe Bryant retired from the game of basketball on this day, four years ago. To celebrate the occasion, Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram and posted the video of Kobe’s final “Mamba Out” speech at the “Staples” Center.

Kobe Bryant was taken from the world far too soon. He and his daughter Gianna passed away in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of seven other people. Today, the NBA is remembering Kobe as April 13th marks the day in which the Los Angeles Lakers legend played his final game, otherwise known as, “Mamba Day”.

Image source: pagesix.com
While the loss of Kobe Bryant still hurts, there is no denying that his legacy will forever live on. All of his highlights and contributions to the game are immortalized and that’s a testament to just how great he was.

Kobe Bryant Instgram picture of family
