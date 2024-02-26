Kitchen Updates That Make the Biggest Impact

An impressive kitchen gives your home a centerpiece you can be proud of and increases its marketability when you decide to sell. But before you get carried away exploring the selection of attractive remodeling choices in your local showroom, it’s important to recognize that not every kitchen upgrade carries the same value. When planning a kitchen remodel or getting your house ready for sale, focus on those upgrades like kitchen appliance packages that consistently contribute to the value of your home and provide a worthwhile return on your investment.

Upgrade Kitchen Appliances

Outdated and malfunctioning appliances can be an eye-sore in your kitchen and make your space less enjoyable to cook and eat in. Investing in high-quality, efficient appliances now means enjoying flawlessly prepared meals for years. Plus, these professional-grade appliances can be key selling points when selling your home.

The enduring popularity of stainless-steel appliances like THOR Appliances makes them a top choice for many homeowners. Known for their sleek stainless-steel finishes and commercial-grade features, THOR Appliances add a sophisticated touch to kitchens while offering the durability and performance you want. The range also includes modern dual-fuel ranges, including gas burners and an electric oven, providing the perfect balance of energy efficiency and temperature control.

Replace Countertops

Two decades ago, granite countertops were the height of fashion, but today’s preferences lean away from dark, speckled surfaces. Modernize your kitchen with fresh, bright options like neutral white or light quartzite countertops or popular porcelain ones to instantly revitalize your space and appeal to buyers. These countertops also require less upkeep, saving you money in the long run. Avoid real marble counters; marble can cost up to $180 per square foot, making it one of the most expensive countertop options. Despite its high cost, marble’s return on investment for countertop upgrades is just 75%. You can achieve a similar look with more budget-friendly materials like quartzite.

Update, Paint or Replace Cabinets

Revamping your kitchen cabinets is a great strategy to boost kitchen value. Try refreshing them with a new coat of paint, replacing the cabinet fronts or completely replacing your base boxes, which can alter your kitchen’s appearance and improve your storage. The cost of this update varies depending on the extent of the project and the quality of the cabinets you choose. If you’re just repainting cabinets, the cost can range from $200 to $2,500, depending on your cabinets’ total surface area. You can reduce the cost of labor by prepping and painting the cabinets yourself.

If your cabinets need more than a paint job to improve their appearance, consider switching out the cabinet fronts like the doors and drawer faces. Refacing your cabinets can cost between $900 and $4,500, depending on the material you choose. Solid wood tends to be the most expensive, followed by glass-inset panels. Non-wood options like laminate or fiberboard are inexpensive at just $30 to $60 per square foot. Replacing cabinets entirely is the most costly option, with contractor fees and new cabinet boxes contributing to the final price. You can expect the materials alone to cost approximately $8,200 for an average-sized kitchen.

Install a Backsplash

Backsplashes protect your walls from spills and splatters, giving your space aesthetic appeal through their color, texture and pattern choices. Materials like glass, metal or stone tiles can elevate the look of your kitchen, giving it a more upscale and sophisticated feel. Adding accent strips or incorporating mosaic designs allows you to personalize your space.

If you want a high-quality finish, opt for a professional backsplash installation. A well-installed backsplash looks better and lasts longer, protecting your investment.

Installing a kitchen backsplash typically costs between $300 and $1,400, depending on the design’s complexity and your choice of materials. Prices per square foot for materials vary widely, offering options for every budget: ceramic at $1-$10, vinyl and beadboard around $2-$10, porcelain at $3-$25 and slate at $5-$25. For a more upscale look, stainless steel, brick and glass cost between $10 and $35 per square foot, while luxury materials like marble and stone range from $10 to $200 per square foot.

Add a Kitchen Island

Kitchen islands are a timeless trend that appeals to potential buyers and provides extra counter and storage space, making your kitchen appear larger. However, incorporating a kitchen island can be an expensive investment.

The total expense will depend on whether you add plumbing and electrical work to the island. A custom island typically ranges between $3,325 and $7,450 but can cost more than $10,000 for additions like custom cabinetry and marble countertops.

Switch Out Your Fixtures

Upgrading outdated kitchen fixtures like your faucet, sink and lighting is a great way to update your kitchen on a budget. Simple changes like these can improve your kitchen’s functionality and add to its aesthetic appeal, potentially increasing the overall value of your home.

Start by switching out your faucet. Look for modern designs with features like pull-down sprayers, touch or motion sensors or water-efficient models. Ensure the new faucet matches the existing sink’s mounting holes, or consider getting a new one if you want a completely different style.

Changing cabinet handles and drawer pulls can make a surprising difference in your kitchen’s appearance. Also, you can expect up to an 81.1% ROI when done as part of a minor kitchen remodel. When choosing new kitchen hardware, select a style and finish that complements your kitchen’s overall design. Popular finishes include brushed nickel, matte black, polished chrome and oil-rubbed bronze. Consider how these finishes will harmonize or contrast with your existing cabinetry and appliances to change your kitchen’s appearance.

So Are Kitchen Upgrades Worth It?

While major remodels like installing new appliances and changing cabinetry can provide you with space that appeals to buyers, transforming your kitchen doesn’t always require a complete overhaul. Small, thoughtful updates, whether it’s swapping out old hardware, installing a new backsplash or updating fixtures, can also improve your kitchen’s functionality and efficiency.