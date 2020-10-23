Different Kinds of Virtual Assistants in 2020 

If you are an entrepreneur, you should spend most of your time handling crucial matters that lead to business growth. Since business success does not come easy, you need to work with virtual assistants that help you remain dynamic and more competitive than your rivals. Thus, most business people with small and big companies focus on virtual assistant jobs to find experts qualified in different areas.

If you feel there’s a need to work with a virtual assistant, you should first understand the different types available to hire the right professional to benefit your business. Some of the different kinds of virtual assistants include the following.

Administrative assistant

In this digital era, working from home isn’t a strange thing. Some virtual assistants do the same job as office secretaries but from a remote location. Such general virtual assistants can help you handle some of your business tasks, such as managing calendars, replying and sending emails, or arranging calls with the clients.

They can also make presentations and reports on your behalf, giving you enough time to focus on other crucial tasks. If you travel on business trips, you can hire a virtual administrative assistant to help you with travel arrangements such as booking flights on your behalf and finding the right accommodation while going away.

Social media marketing

Every business needs a strong marketing team that helps in increasing its visibility. If you don’t already have anyone in place, you can hire a virtual assistant specializing in this field since this person can help your business gain more clients. Such a person may be an expert in social media and can help you advertise your company online. He/she can help your company keep up with trends so that your services or products are more visible.

A social media marketer is also crucial since this person can save you from incurring hefty promotional fees from time to time. Let such a virtual assistant help you manage all your social media platforms, including Facebook pages, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram. This person can promote your brand on such platforms and engage with potential clients on your behalf.

Virtual assistant writers

Based on the nature of your company, you may need the services of a virtual assistant writer. Such experts can handle writing jobs on behalf of your company. Writing quality content for yourself can be challenging, especially when you have so much more to do. Delegating such tasks to virtual assistant writers can make work easier. Such people can help you market your company, making it easy for you to realize business growth. If you are interested in such a virtual assistant, then you can click here.

Virtual bookkeepers

You can also hire a virtual bookkeeper who can help you with financial matters. Such virtual assistants are experts in managing cash flow on behalf of companies. Hiring someone who has skills in bookkeeping can prevent you from the stress that comes with payroll processing. They can handle all the financial areas of your company from a remote location. You should take some time before getting a virtual bookkeeper and only hire someone you can trust. Ensure that they are also equipped with the right skills that your business needs to minimize errors.

Technical virtual assistant

If you want someone that can handle the technical aspects of your business, you should hire a technical virtual assistant. Such people handle complex and time-consuming tasks such as fixing technical errors or creating backups for your business website. While some technical virtual assistants prefer working with WordPress, others focus on different systems such as Shopify, OptimizePress, and LeadPages. If you choose a technical virtual assistant that deals with WordPress alone, they can help you with maintaining your WP website and updating its pages.

Graphic designer

Certain virtual assistants also specialize in graphic designs. Such experts make use of specific software to come up with beautiful designs for your company. They can help you create brochures and flyers to promote your brand. Hiring an experienced designer can help you come up with an attractive company logo. Such people handle most of the branding tasks to create an excellent visual representation of your company. These virtual assistants can make your brand more visible in different areas.

Real Estate Virtual Assistant

Real estate virtual assistants offer services to the real estate professionals by taking up most of the administrative tasks. This way, real estate professionals find it easy to focus on selling the properties. Apart from the administrative functions, some real estate virtual assistants also take up lead generation and database management tasks. At the same time, some prefer to be a part of the sales and support team. Hiring such experts is useful for real estate professionals as they can get most of their work done in a budget and focus on other significant tasks.

Virtual Research Assistant

Many businesses need enough research about competitors, clients, and upcoming trends in the relevant fields. But focusing on everything at a time can be challenging. Hence, you can hire a virtual research assistant that helps you provide all the relevant data with the utmost perfection. Such experts can offer you services like searching for sites with up-to-date information that is useful for your business. Additionally, they can help you compile the data, present it in a specified format, find the statistics, research the statistics, and do many things related to research.

eCommerce Virtual Assistant

The rise of eCommerce business has increased the workload of business people who has to continually keep an eye on products, their sale, and attracting new customers. To add ease to the workload, you can hire an eCommerce virtual assistant that takes up most of the essential tasks and gives you a space for focusing on other work. Such experts can work on data entry, manage the inventory, handle daily transactions, provide email, call support to the client, track the order processing, or work on SEO-friendly content descriptions.

Conclusion

These were some of the kinds of virtual assistants who can help you facilitate your work process by providing excellent services. Hence, you can try to find the relevant skills and hire an expert to elevate your business.