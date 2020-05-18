Kim Kardashian Showed Off An Amazing Slimmed-Down Physique

Kim Kardashian showed off her impossibly tiny waist and hourglass shape during Skims fittings. The Kardashian reality star (39) looked super skinny as she stripped down to her lingerie during a closet clear out on Sunday.

Mother-of-four posed in just her SKIMS bra and a pair of tights for the photograph. Kim was looking noticeably slimmer thanks to her strenuous 7 am workouts in lockdown with her personal trainer via Facetime.

The make-up mogul went back to her natural black hair color, after wearing a platinum blonde wig for the latest tutorials. She wrote next to the snap: “My blonde hair was just a wig. Cleaning out my closet and doing @skims fittings today”.

Most of Kim’s 170 million followers gushed over her slimmed-down physique, but some noticed other details like the size of the closet and shape of her legs.