Kim Kardashian Labeled Racist Over SKIMS Face Masks

Kim Kardashian has been criticized for labeling a black face mask as “nude” in her latest Skims collection. The 39-year old businesswoman launched a collection of face marks that came in a variety of different shades. “Five shades of nude” collection was quickly slammed over one of the masks.

Despite the $8 mask selling out in hours, Kim was quickly called out as racist for providing a dark-skinned model with a black mask. The comment section was flooded with criticisms over the marketing choice.

“The nude shade for the Black model is inaccurate, offensive, and culturally out of touch”, wrote one Twitter user. Another added: “Kim, we are brown, not black”. “The color white isn’t nude for white people”.

“You’d think this family would know shades of black skin tones considering their kids are black too and you’d think by now they would know that this is not a black nude tone but go off Kimberly with your profiteering on casual racism”, the critics continued.

More masks will be re-stocked next week.

