Kim Kardashian Reads Letters From Inmates On IG Live

Mary McFarren
Kim Kardashian West has fans all over the world, even behind bars. The reality star-turned-lawyer took to her Instagram Stories in a now-deleted video in which she found time to read all unread letters. The 39-year old told fans that among them were letters from inmates in the US who offered heartfelt thanks to her over her prison reform advocacy.

Kim is pushing for The First Step Act,  which aims at lowering the overall number of prisoners with the focus on harsh and unfair sentencing. Trump signed the bill into law in December last year.

