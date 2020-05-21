Kim Kardashian Squats Posing In A White Bikini And Leather Chaps

Mary McFarren
Kim Kardashian donned a tiny white bikini and leather chaps in her latest lockdown shoot. Since this is not her first time on the rodeo, Kim knows how to dress up and sizzle in the sunshine in front of a reflective chrome car. She finished off her look with a slick pair of shades and heels alongside her striking platinum blonde hair.

For the pictures, Kim stroke a pose squatting on the side of the car. Among the collection of steamy pics, the reality star even shared a close up just of her chest in the skimpy get up. Sharing the raunchy snaps with her 171 million Instagram followers, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star revealed that she wasn’t actually going anywhere.

After posting the snap on Wednesday, Kim has been flooded with comments from her worldwide fanbase: “Where can u go dressed like that tho? just asking”, “”If that’s dressed up then I quit”, “People are dying Kim”.

 

