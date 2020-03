Looks like Kim Kardashian really likes this liquidy latex outfit that she got three of the same. The suit is part of the new Balmain collection and the price remains undisclosed. For the reference, their jeans go for $2000.

Kardashian wore a chocolate brown bodysuit, which had a mock neck cut. She completed the look with oversized earrings and strappy sandals.

Later, for her night out with her daughter in Paris Kim wore a light-pink version of the latex outfit.