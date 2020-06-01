Kim And Kanye Threaten Their Former Bodyguard With $10M Litigation

Kim Kardashian (39) and Kanye West (42) sent a cease and desist letter threatening their former bodyguard Steve Stanulis with a $10 million lawsuit if he publicly speaks about West family, TMZ reported.

Stanulis said that the rapper was one of his “least favorite people” to work with because of his “ridiculous rules”, describing him as “neediest, moodiest and the worst tipper”.

The letter that West sent alleges Stanulis, the former NYPD police officer, made “false and defamatory” statements on the “Hollywood Raw with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn” podcast and claims he breached his confidentiality agreement, which he signed in February 2016.

Stanulis’ rep told Page Six in a statement on Monday: “It is unfortunate that this private matter between all parties has gotten out, however, no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film ‘5th Borough’ that is set to come out June 3rd and old stories that were already out there were brought up”.