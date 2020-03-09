Kim Kardashian Finally Got Rid Of Cellulite

Kim Kardashian spent the weekend with her family in Palm Springs and she looked amazing. Tight body, no cellulite in sight. She used to complain about her skin looking like an orange, but it seems like she got the problem solved. Just compare Kim today and 2 years ago.

Mother of four put a considerable amount of work at the gym, and it paid off. Her thighs and butt are looking toned, and that mini black bikini fits her perfectly. She had her sisters, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall to help her out, as well as her mom Kris. Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, and Kris’s boyfriend Corey Gamble, also joined them.