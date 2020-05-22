Kim Kardashian Poses In The Gym Wearing Only Bikini

Kim Kardashian (39) ditched her clothes and instead opted for a bra and pants for her daily workout in her Calabasas mansion.

The reality star showed off her killer curves in a tiny leopard print lingerie set, with a touch of cellulite. Kim can be seen teaming her minimal look with her beloved blonde wig sitting on the step climber.

Kim captioned the photos simply: “Quarantine workout”.

SKIMS CEO recently channeled her inner Christina Aguilera when she shared snaps in a tiny white bikini and leather chaps in front of the super-expensive chrome car. Kim looked just as expensive squatting in front of the luxurious ride.