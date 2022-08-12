Is It Better for Kids’ Soccer Cleats to Be Too Big or Too Small

Giving your child the proper equipment when they are interested in a sport is the best way to ensure they are going to pursue their passion and stay safe while doing it. Soccer is one of the most popular games for children, and millions of adults who want to exercise while doing sports. The footgear is the most important part of the whole game, and here we are going to tell you if it is better for kids’ soccer cleats to be too big or too small and what does that mean.

How old is your child?

The first thing you need to consider is the age of your child. The reason why you want to do this before deciding on the fit of the footgear is that smaller children are less likely to understand the size and the fit, and they may not feel good in the shoes when they have them on.

You need to think about your child’s comfort because, at the end of the day, you don’t want their feet to be bruised, hurt, or injured, and you want them to continue pursuing their passion for soccer without feeling uncomfortable.

If your child is still too little, and if you are buying their first cleats when they are six years old or younger, it is better to either find footgear that fits properly, or items that are just a little bit bigger for their foot.

How fast are their feet growing?

The next thing you need to think about is their feet and how fast they are growing. We know that we cannot invest in new pairs every few months, and at the same time, we don’t want to pay for something that will potentially cause injuries because of their size.

At some ages, our children start growing too fast, and there are also stages of their development when they still grow but it is not overnight.

If your child is at the age where they change sizes every single month, then it is best to choose cleats that are a bit larger. This way, you will be able to keep up with their hobby and their development without spending too much money on them.

However, if your child is at the age where they don’t change shoe sizes more than once or twice per year, then you need to think about their comfort and the usage of the cleats.

When it comes to adults, it is always better to have the cleats a bit snugger than the regular shoe size, so you can practice this with your kid as well.

If you pay for shoes that are a size bigger than your kid wears, they are going to be able to grow to their exact fit, and then just a little bit more so they can feel the difference.

This is usually recommended for children that are above the age of 10 so that your child can easily notice the difference. They will see for themselves what it means to practice with footgear that is slightly larger, the right fit, and then size that is just a little bit tight.

Is soccer a part-time hobby or something they play daily?

Another thing that you need to take into consideration is how often do your kids need the cleats. Some children enjoy this game every day, and they spend every free moment to be on the field with their friends, practicing soccer and just playing it for fun.

In this case, you need to really think about the fit, and you need to invest in better footgear all the time. You don’t want your child to get wounds or blisters when they learn this sport, and you don’t want them to feel pain whenever they are on the field. Once again, you will need to consider their age and development stage, and see which option is better for you and them.

In case they don’t play soccer that often, and if their shoes are used just once per month, then you can freely invest in a bigger pair. This way, you won’t need to buy new cleats every month, they will be able to reuse the shoes when they want to play, and they are still going to be happy with the outcome.

When you follow their passion and their interest, you will be able to make the right decision that is going to be beneficial for your little ones without burning a hole in your wallet.

Note that you should never underestimate their interest in soccer and if your child has the potential to play this game every week, you should not pay for them a pair of cleats that are going to be too large for them, and then too snug for their feet.

Which option is better?

Finally, let’s see which option is better. Experts suggest that if you are paying for a size larger, then the fit should be a maximum of half an inch between the big toe and the cleat. It is best if the size up can be a quarter of an inch between the toe and the cleat, but if your child is growing too fast, then you can go with half an inch as well. You should never opt for shoes that are more than this larger because then the sizing can lead to injuries.

It is better if you can get them half a size too small so that their foot can be securely placed in the shoe and they can easily play the game without the risk of getting injured.

It is best if you can talk to the coach and ask what is recommended depending on your child’s passion, interest, and phase of development. If possible, pay for a size too snug, or at least a comfortable size so that your child can grow into the proper fit.