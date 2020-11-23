Room Decorating Tips for 2020 — From Toddler to Teen

Decorating your child’s room might sound like a challenging task. On the one hand, you want the space to be creative and fun, a room where they would want to spend time in. On the other hand, you want to make the space practical, so you would be able to update and change it as the child grows older.

Decorating a room that you can mold as your child grows older isn’t as difficult as someone might make it out to be if you know how to start. Luckily, there are plenty of easy solutions. By reading this article, you’ll get an idea about how to start your decorating process and build strong bones for your child’s room. Let’s get going!

Stable Bones

Starting a room renovation from scratch can be a big investment, that’s why it shouldn’t be done without thorough thinking. Your best option is to start with well carried-out styles that will last throughout the years. Most people opt for more significant investments because starting with good bones will later prove to be a smart venture.

Start With the Base

If you want your child to have a solid base to start their journey, you should start the renovation from the bottom up. You should think about the floors as your infant will spend a lot of time crawling and learning to walk.

For that reason, you might want to choose high-quality sustainable floors on the ambientbp.com website. You’ll provide your children with a stable base from their toddler years to their teen years. The only changes and investments you could make include a rug change, but that’s entirely up to you.

Good Night’s Rest

Another significant investment as you go down the renovation journey is your child’s bed. Luckily, there are plenty of options compared to a few decades ago as you will be able to find a bed that your child can use from toddler to teen.

Interestingly, you can purchase a crib and an adult-sized bed in one. Moreover, you could opt for a smaller queen size bed for roomier spaces or bunk beds that are perfect for sleepovers.

Storage

Larger storage pieces are important purchases as they will take one of the center spots in the room. Whether you opt for a chest of drawers, wardrobe, or console, the item will be one of the key building blocks in the space.

So, it’s best to invest in a piece that will last long, but also be large enough to store their stuff. In the end, children will always have tons of stuff no matter the age.

Paint and Color Ideas

Picking the color scheme for your kid’s room is an essential step as it determines the direction you’re going to follow. The colors you choose need to tie the whole room together as you would want your child to feel relaxed and safe in their own space.

There are various factors that you should consider. For example, primary colors and pastel colors will always be classic options to accentuate a more soothing atmosphere. Those are fantastic time-honored options if you’re going for wallpapers and longevity. On the other hand, don’t rule out brighter colors and patterns that stand out more. If you’re willing to paint the walls regularly, you can adapt the color scheme as your child grows older.

Patterns and Prints

Although you’re aiming to make the room suitable for both a toddler and a teen, don’t drag the space down with adult-feeling prints and patterns. It’s important to remember that you’re still decorating for a child so the prints and patterns should be more vibrant and fun.

If you’re planning on changing the drapes, pillows, and bed skirts in a few years, you should stay away from bigger investments. Opt for something that is of a lesser quality but still looks good — kids will be kids and things will get ruined beyond repair, don’t forget that.

Once your child decides to move on to a different style, you can easily swap the colorful and bright prints with more toned down options. The changes will be easy and you’ll feel relieved that you didn’t break the bank with the previous decorating choices.

Incorporate Art

Not a lot of parents think about incorporating art pieces into their kids’ rooms but introducing toddlers to art could lead to building a more creative imagination. It’s all about mixing it up. Incorporate your kid’s art pieces from school or art class with more sophisticated pieces that you’ve purchased — graphics, bold prints, quirky abstracts, colorful paintings, and so on.

As your child’s interests change, you will find it easy to swap the child-like art with something more mature and age-appropriate. Also, picking out art for your kid’s room is something that you get to do together and, thus, include them in the process. You will learn more about their style and maybe help nurture a future artist.

Simple Updates

Once you’ve made all of the more important decisions regarding your child’s room, let’s move on to the more fun stuff. It might not be something that you excel in, but adding smaller and thoughtful whimsical details will be something your child will appreciate in a few years, if not now.

The key is to find and select pieces that are easy and simple to install and later take down and update. For example, an infant will probably enjoy baby mobiles above their bed while a toddler would love a galaxy night light. Luckily, all of these options are more than simple to install and remove once they outgrow them.

Furthermore, you should let your kid join the decorating journey as they can share their thoughts, likes, and dislikes, which will make them feel more included and at home.

After all, the point is not to redesign the whole space as your little one is growing up, but let the space mature with them.