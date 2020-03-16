Kid Rock Refuses To Close Down His Restaurant Amid Coronavirus

Despite Nashville Mayor, John Cooper, directing all bars to close up amid the spread for COVID-19, Kid Rock’s bar is remaining open. He refused to close his ” Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse” which opened in Nashville in October 2018.

“We appreciate the efforts of Mayor Cooper to combat the COVID-19 virus, but unless there’s a statewide mandate that directs all bars and restaurants to be closed, the request made by Mayor Cooper is unconstitutional as he is targeting a select group of businesses”, said Kid Rock’s business partner Steve Smith.

Kid Rock stayed silent posting last message on Instagram on March 3rg, regarding a tornado.

There are currently 70 deaths and 4,061 cases of COVID-19 in just the United States. After people were told to stay in self-quarantine, many Twitter users posted photos of packed bars over the weekend. Consequently, The Mayor made a decision to close all bars and limit restaurants to 50 percent capacity.