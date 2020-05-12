Khloe Kardashian Slammed For True’s Couture Swimsuit

Khloe Kardashian (35) shared the sweet snapshot of her adorable toddler that brightened up her many fans’ day. The majority of her followers doted over the precious photograph which saw a very happy True lapping up the sunshine as the paddled in a giant swimming pool.

“My happy girl” the reality star captioned the pic.

True looked impossibly cute as she donned the sporty swimsuit, which featured Burberry’s signature plaid and lettering on the collar, but some of Khloe’s followers felt that the one-piece was “much too old” for the toddler.

Some followers aired their thoughts as one suggested: “Oh wow, she’s so cute. But isn’t her swimsuit for someone her mother’s age?”, a second fumed: “I think it’s kind of weird to dress a two-year-old in a designer swimsuit like that? Let her wear a pink one with unicorns on it, not this!”.