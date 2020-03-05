Is Tristan Trying To Win Khloe Back By Sending Heart Emoji Every Day?

Khloe Kardashian showed off her super-tight abs while being in the gym today, flashing a “Peace” sign. Minutes later her ex Tristan Thompson left kissing and heart emojis in the comments.

Khloe broke up with Tristan over a year ago after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s pal Jordyn Woods at a house party. Still, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was by her side when she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018.

Last week the basketball player called her ‘Saucy’ followed by a few suggestive emojis. It seems like he is having some regrets and trying to win Khloe back.