Is Tristan Trying To Win Khloe Back By Sending Heart Emoji Every Day?

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: glamour.com

Khloe Kardashian showed off her super-tight abs while being in the gym today, flashing a “Peace” sign. Minutes later her ex Tristan Thompson left kissing and heart emojis in the comments.

View this post on Instagram

✌🏽

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe broke up with Tristan over a year ago after he kissed Kylie Jenner’s pal Jordyn Woods at a house party. Still, the Cleveland Cavaliers star was by her side when she gave birth to their daughter True in 2018.

Image source: dailymail.co.uk

Last week the basketball player called her ‘Saucy’ followed by a few suggestive emojis. It seems like he is having some regrets and trying to win Khloe back.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

22 + = 28