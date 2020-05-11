Tristan Thompson Is Trying To Rekindle Romance With Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian (35) and Tristan Thompson (29), together with their daughter True, are isolating at her Calabasas home during the lockdown, despite ending their relationship in February last year. Things turned sour between the pair in after the basketball player had cheated on Khloe with family friend 22-year-old Jordyn Woods.

Lately, Tristan has been toadying to the other Kardashian sister, trying to get back in the family bunch, by getting an extravagant bouquet of flowers for Kim (39) for Mother’s Day. His kind gesture could be seen as a huge hint that the sportsman is back in the Kardashian fold as a result of him and Khloe rekindling their romance.

Kim proudly shared online that she had been sent the bunch of roses by Tristan as she posted a video flaunting the plush petals alongside other displays she was sent.

She told in the clip: “From Kendall and from Tristan, I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother’s Day surprise. They really are so beautiful”.