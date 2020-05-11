Tristan Goes Out Of His Way To Impress Khloe For Mother’s Day

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson showered the star with an over-the-top balloon display on Mother’s Day. Rumors have been swirling the reality star and her former flame have rekindled their romance.

Image source: Instagram

In celebration of Mother’s Day, the mother-of-one was gifted a beautiful balloon display by her ex despite their relationship crumbling in February last year. Khloe was incredibly moved by Tristan’s sweet gesture, sharing on Instagram an amazing display.

Image source: Instagram

“Thank you Tristan and True for my gorgeous balloons,” Khloe gushed.

The former couple’s romance ended when Tristan cheated with the Kardashian’s family-friend 22-year-old Jordyn Woods.

Image source: Instagram
Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

69 − 62 =