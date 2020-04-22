Khloe Kardashian Drops Baby Bombshell To Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian (35) revealed her baby plans in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Thursday. The mother-of-one asked her former flame whether he would be up for donating his sperm so they could have another child together.

Khloe confided in her sisters Kourtney and Kendall Jenner about her decision to involve Tristan in planning her next child. The blonde bombshell has started the process of freezing her eggs. Doctors advised her a sperm donor would increase the chances of her getting pregnant.

“I’ve been doing hormone injections for about five days. And the injection process has been fine. I don’t know why I’m like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s not that bad.’ Dr. Huang was saying that the bonus of doing embryos, you get to see, like, what are your stronger embryos, which are healthy, you get to already know all that…Which, I do have a sperm donor, but…”

Kendall and Kourtney were instantly taken back when Khloe revealed she asked Tristan to be a sperm donor.

Khloe confessed it would be “weird” if she decided to get married to someone else in a few years’ time.