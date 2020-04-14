Are Khloe And Tristan Back Together?

Khloe Kardashian is in lockdown with her ex Tristan Thompson after inviting him to spend the coronavirus isolation with her and their daughter True. However, it doesn’t look like a romantic reunion is in the cards for the pair. Fans had hoped their friendship would pave the way for something a little more flirty but it seems that the relationship is strictly about co-parenting.

The 29-year-old NBA star is not staying 24/7 with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians regular but there have been opportunities for him to stay over so that he is not coming and going too much.

Khloe may have thawed when it comes to being friends for the sake of their daughter but it is unlikely that the relationship will progress any further than that.