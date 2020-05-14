Khloe Kardashian’s Fans Request Her Apology To Jordyn Woods

Rumors have spread that Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with a cheating basketball player Tristan Thompson. The couple split last year when Tristan locked lips with Jordyn Woods, Kylie’s ex-BFF. Khloe herself spread the gossip by being open about wanting another child with her ex and asking him to artificially father a sibling of True.

Fans believe that Khloe is currently pregnant since the 35-year old reality star has been hiding her tummy in her social media posts for several weeks. This theory sparked outrage among her fanbase, with critics demanding that the reality TV star apologizes to Jordyn for ruining her reputation as well as her friendship with Kylie.

“Khloe Kardashian is such a loser and her whole family needs to publicly apologize to Jordyn!!! That family terrorized the girl only for Khloe to get pregnant again??? By THIRD TRIMESTER TRISTAN???? Come on man…shes in to deep in the circus”, was just one of the harsh comments.

“Oh now is the perfect time for Kylie and Jordyn to reunite and give us the reunion that we all need. Khloe needs to say sorry once and for all”, a second suggested.

The exes already raise their daughter True amicably and they have been isolating together during the lockdown.