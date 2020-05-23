Khloe Kardashian Doesn’t Look Like Herself Anymore!

Mary McFarren
Image source: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian debuted a dramatic new look. The reality TV star shared a picture of herself looking totally different as she premiered a new hair color, “bronde”.

Image source: Instagram
Image source: Getty

However, many of her followers are convinced she’s had more done than a dye job as they think her face has undergone some major changes, and some fans fear Khloe has gone too far this time.

Image source: Instagram
Image source: theskincareedit.com

One tweeted: “Khloe Kardashian’s face has the range of Scarlett Johansson’s acting career”. “Ummm… so I’m supposed to believe the this is Khloe Kardashian… she looks pretty and all but this is a whole different person”, another one added.

