Khloe Kardashian “May Never Date Again”

Khloe Kardashian (35) has opened up to mother Kris Jenner about her love life in a new episode of their show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

The clip from the show shows Khloe sat at a table with Kris as they begin to talk about whether Khloe has any romance in her life.

Kris, wearing shades indoors (naturally), asks: “Are you dating anybody?”

Khloe says: “No. Not even thinking about it. Well not since Tristan and I broke up. I have friends that are like, ‘I wanna hook you up with someone’, and I just don’t care. I’m focused on myself and True and like, that’s just what I do”.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll never date again”, Khloe added.

Kris commented in a side-interview: “Khloe has definitely been through a rough year, and the fact that she says she doesn’t want to date again is a little sad for me because I want her to live her best life and hope that she’ll have another baby one day”.

Khloe split from Tristan for good last year after he was caught out kissing her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s friend, Jordyn Woods.