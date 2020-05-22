Kevin Hart Explains Why Eniko Stayed With Him After The Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart has explained why his wife Eniko Parrish decided to stay with him after he cheated on her. The “Jumanji” star who is expecting his second child with his wife, says she gave him another chance after he was unfaithful.

Under one condition, that is.

Speaking on “The School of Greatness” podcast, he said: “She came to an amazing conclusion of, ‘I like the fact that we have a family, that we have a household, and I like the fact that we now got a job to do to get better. That’s what you owe me. You owe me the get-better.’ And she held me accountable. It wasn’t a walk in the park, but it was her understanding that we don’t let the outside world affect our inside, and I credit her for setting that tone”.

The Hollywood actor, who is also dad to daughter Heaven (15) and son Hendrix (12) from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, cheated on Eniko with model Montia Sabbag during a trip to Las Vegas in 2017. His sexual encounter was caught on video and later released in an alleged attempt to extort the star.

Montia sued Kevin for $60 million claiming that Hart and his friend JT Jackson hid a camera to record them together. The lawsuit was later dismissed.

Oh, and in case you wonder… Kevin is 5′ 3”, and Eniko is 5’7″, not that it matters.