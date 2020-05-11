Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal A New Baby Gender

Kevin Hart has revealed the gender of his second child with wife Eniko. In an Instagram post to celebrate Mother’s Day, the 40-year-old comedian and Hollywood star revealed the gender of the new baby.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine. We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!”

He continued: “God is unbelievable. We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey”.

The couple already has a son, Kenzo Kash, as well as Kevin having two children from his previous marriage, 15-year old daughter Heaven and 12-year old son Hendrix.