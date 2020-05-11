Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Reveal A New Baby Gender

Kevin Hart has revealed the gender of his second child with wife Eniko. In an Instagram post to celebrate Mother’s Day, the 40-year-old comedian and Hollywood star revealed the gender of the new baby.
The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine. We love you @enikohart ….And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl….Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!”
He continued: “God is unbelievable. We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey”.
The couple already has a son, Kenzo Kash, as well as Kevin having two children from his previous marriage, 15-year old daughter Heaven and 12-year old son Hendrix.
OH BABY, it’s a little lady👶🏽🌸 This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for🙏🏽 Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) 😂 Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo💜🩰