Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus Just Days After Hanging Out With Drake

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: From The Stage
Kevin Durant is one of the four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus. Durant has not shown any symptoms and says he’s feeling fine as of now. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this” the basketball star said.

The Nets are the only team outside of the Jazz and Detroit Pistons who have had someone test positive for the coronavirus. Among those infected are Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, along with Detroit’s Christian Wood.

Durant and Drake were hanging out just days before the NBA player tested positive. There has been no word from Drake as of now, whether he tested himself or not.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

+ 50 = 51