Keno Tips and Tricks for Beginners – 2020 Guide

Keno is a very popular game that originates from China and it has been around for 2 centuries already. It is a game that does not have high odds for players, but despite that, it is still one of the most popular games in most casinos. Playing keno brings true joy to its players because of numerous ways to play it. With so many variations, you can easily choose the one you enjoy the most. All those possibilities are probably the reason why so many people love it. If you are a beginner looking for all the magic behind the game that you can use to your benefit, you have come to the right place.

Rules for Playing Keno

First, we will get into the basic rules for playing keno that you need to get familiar with. In order to play keno, you will need a keno card which looks like a lottery ticket with the numbers on it. The numbers go from 1-80. Usually, the numbers are lined up in 8 rows, each row has 10 numbers on it. All the balls get placed inside the container that is fully transparent. All the balls spin and then 20 numbers get shown on the screen. If you manage to guess 10 numbers, you win the prize. The payouts largely depend on the platform where it is played and how many numbers are matched.

When it comes to playing keno in a casino, either online or land-based, you will see 80 numbers displayed and select the numbers you want. Some casinos allow their players up to 20 numbers to be marked. The structure concerning paying and betting differs greatly depending on the casino where you play. The animations can also differ because many casinos want to make it interesting for players, so don’t be surprised if you see a monkey in the jungle right next to the numbers! It is quite an interesting game and the animations just add to the whole experience.

How to Win the Game

The numbers get chosen completely randomly, but you should know that there are still ways to increase your chance of winning by adjusting your style. Here are the most important tips you should follow:

Get familiar with all the rules of the game – many players try their luck without even looking into the rules. Luck is an important factor, but learning more about the rules won’t hurt. Learn more about the “hot and cold” system – The numbers that are “hot” are the ones chosen in the few last drawings, while “cold” numbers are not. While some players chose not to publish them, some do. If you publish the numbers, they get tracked for other keno games. What is most important about this system is that it helps the players feel more confident. Set the limit – It is easy to get drawn into the desire to play more and more, but that can get you in trouble concerning finances. Set the limit you won’t go over and stick to it. That will certainly help you to get the most out of the game. Don’t be too ambitious about the jackpot – If you constantly think about the jackpot, you may miss the whole point of playing. Matching numbers can be pretty challenging, so forget about the prize and you will see just how fun it can be. Limit the number of games – One ticket can be used to play 20 games, but it is better to stick to a few so you can avoid getting yourself into great expenses. Be patient and limit yourself so you can get the most out of it and protect yourself. Get familiar with the charts for payoffs – For every keno game you play, you will get a chart where you can see how much money you can win depending on the number of matches your guess. Focus on the games with the lower odds because there is a great chance that you will win the prize. Play small in the beginning – Until you learn all the rules and get familiar with how the game works, you should focus on the small bets. Even if you win early in the game, don’t get your hopes up, because that may be just the beginner’s luck. Limit yourself as much as you can. Take it easy – Keno is a pretty exciting game and some players get caught in it, finding it hard to stop playing. However, it is something that should be entertaining, fun and rewarding. If you spend too much time playing, you will lose the joy of playing. Limit your time spent playing and you will get the most of it. Try it online – Online casinos have enabled many players around the world to enjoy their favorite games easily. Keno is certainly one of those games and if you want to polish your skills before hitting the land-based casinos, click here best50casino.com Enjoy it to the fullest – Well, after getting to know all the rules and familiarizing yourself with the ways to win, the only thing left for you to do is to enjoy the game. It is a very simple and fun game and the excitement when waiting for the draw is usually what attracts most players to start playing.

These are the main tips that will help you start winning prizes while playing a keno game, but remember – it is about socializing, having fun and enjoying some leisure time. Help yourself by making a strategy that you will stick to when you start playing. Limiting the time you spend playing will increase your enjoyment, even more, when you actually play it. Every game has something special about it that attracts the players around the world to play it, but simplicity may be the reason why keno is so popular.