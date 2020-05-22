Kendra Lust Net Worth 2020 – Adult Actress and Model

Kendra Lust, whose real name is Michelle Ann Mason, is 41 years old. She has been in the porn industry since 2012 and has made 151 porn films so far. She is the winner of 6 AVN awards, i.e., the porn Oscar. In addition to acting, she works as an adult film director. Lust is married to a police officer and has one child.

In the beginning, Kendra Lust was not a porn actress, but a photo model. Later, in 2012, he entered the world of a porn film. She is one of the few who graduated from college, has a family, but has not stopped working for the porn industry.

This actress is famous not only in America but also around the world, she built a fruitful career in the adult industry and recorded over a thousand titles. She ranks very high on all the film industry rankings, and no person has not heard of this forty-year-old actress. If you want to find out and learn a little more about this beautiful actress, continue reading.

Biography

She was born on September 18, 1978, and raised in Ann Arbor, Michigan. She and her mother come from the same city, and her zodiac sign is Virgo. Her measurements are: her weight is 55kg, and her height is 163cm, and her birth sign is Virgo.

Very little is tell and known about her private life because she never wanted to talk about it during the interview. The only thing known to the public is that she is married to a police officer. What she said and pointed out in the media was that she never planned to be part of the adult film industry, but that she gladly accepted the job opportunity when it was given to her. Kendra Lust was educated and worked as a nurse for years.

Career

After seven years as a nurse, she started doing a striptease to raise more money. As a stripper, she was also spotted for business in the film industry in 2012. After three years, in 2015, she founded her talent agency and called it “Society 15”. She also opened her own production company called Lust Army Production.

Kendra Lust has recorded more than a thousand titles, and she has been very successful in live modeling in her career. She is certainly currently in the top 5 most successful actresses in the adult film industry. Kendra Lust has won and been nominated for many awards related to this business, such as AVN awards.

Net Worth

Kendra Last’s fortune is estimated at $ 1.7 million. She is believed to have earned almost all of her estate by making adult films in her 8-year career. Her wealth comes from her talent agency and production company, and she is a real example of a businesswoman who has remained at the top and lower only in her career success for years. She showed that she could stay and survive in this cruel industry for many years.