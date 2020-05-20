Kendall Jenner Before And After – History In Pictures!

First off, Kendall Jenner is a beautiful girl, no doubt about it, but her transformation over the years has left many fans convinced that her looks aren’t entirely natural. Kendall, on the other hand, repeatedly denied having any plastic surgery.

20 years ago plastic surgery and injectables were scandalous, embarrassing and almost shameful. Women that opted for such procedures were branded as vain, self-obsessed creatures with more money than brains. Today, both women and men in their 20’s routinely go under the knife and people are much more open about cosmetic treatments.

“I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it’s the occasional obvious red, and when I say never, I mean even when I’m doing a nude lip, it’s basically just gloss”, Kendall said.

2011.

2014.

2016.

2018.

2020.

Here is what the doctors as experts in plastic surgery say: