Kendall Jenner Settles Fyre Festival Lawsuit For $90K

Kendall Jenner has agreed to pay out $90,000 as a settlement against the lawsuit caused by the scandalous “Fyre Festival”. The 24-year old was paid $250,000 in 2017 for an Instagram post that advertised the doomed project.

Kendall, along with many other celebrities had lawsuits filed against them for promoting the festival by a bankruptcy trustee who is looking to recover money lost by investors. The supermodel has denied any liability related to the lawsuit but has agreed to make a payment after mediation with trustee Gregory Messer.

TMZ has reported that documents filed in the US Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, showed she was paid to use her following to promote the event. The reality star also received $25,000 from Fyre Media Inc., which was the company owned by Billy McFarland, the founder of the festival.

The lawsuit accused Kendall of showing a “clear lack of good faith” as she did not indicate that the now-deleted Instagram post was an advert and that she was being paid for it. Also, Kendall is blamed for failing to inform her followers that she will not be attending the infamous festival.

Fyre Festival, “The greatest party that never happened”, was marketed as a luxury music festival based in the Bahamas, packed with celebrities, with McFarland raising $26 million to help promote it.