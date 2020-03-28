Kendall Jenner Before And After History In Pictures!

First off, Kendall Jenner is a beautiful girl, no doubt about it, but her transformation over the years has left many fans convinced that her looks aren’t entirely natural. Kendall, on the other hand, repeatedly denied having any plastic surgery.
20 years ago plastic surgery and injectables were scandalous, embarrassing and almost shameful. Women that opted for such procedures were branded as vain, self-obsessed creatures with more money than brains. Today, both women and men in their 20’s routinely go under the knife and people are much more open about cosmetic treatments.
“I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it’s the occasional obvious red, and when I say never, I mean even when I’m doing a nude lip, it’s basically just gloss”, Kendall said.
2011.
2012.
2014.
2016.
2018.
2020.
Here is what the doctors as experts in plastic surgery say:
Quick comparison to the younger version of #kendalljenner and trying to pick up on some of changes over the years. Possibly the most obvious is the change in lip volume, although I’d say the biggest impact here was the eyebrow lift. Although this can be done surgically, it’s most commonly done with toxin. What’s not so obvious from these pics is that she used to have a chin dimple which is much harder to see in recent photos, suggesting she’s had filler in her chin. Overall, I think she looks great, although would take it easy on the lips. Anything we’ve missed??
Do you think the beautiful Kendall Jenner had a Rhinoplasty or is it makeup and maturity!? Comment below what else you think she’s had done! 🤩🤔 – #kendaljenner #beforeandafter #kendalljennerbeforeandafter #kendalljennerplasticsurgery #kendalljennerfiller #celebplasticsurgery #celebritybeforeandafter #celebrityplasticsurgery