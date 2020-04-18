Kelly Rowland About Her Bedroom Kinks: “I’m A Ride Or Die Chick”

For those of you who are regular Instagram users, you’ve probably noticed that there has been an influx of Live sessions with people trying to pass the time in isolation.

Last week, Lala Anthony and one of her best friends, Kelly Rowland, shared a screen and the singer talked about her favorite sex toys, their kinks and what they like to do in the bedroom.

During the live session, someone in the comments wrote that they prefer “from the side” as a sex position option. Kelly Rowland enthusiastically agreed and said, “Just the thought of it is…that’s great”. The singer added that she’s a “ride or die chick”, insinuating that she likes to be on top during sex. “I’m a f***ing rider”, Kelly added.