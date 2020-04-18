Kelly Rowland About Her Bedroom Kinks: “I’m A Ride Or Die Chick”

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Vegas Magazine

For those of you who are regular Instagram users, you’ve probably noticed that there has been an influx of Live sessions with people trying to pass the time in isolation.

Image source: Instagram

Last week, Lala Anthony and one of her best friends, Kelly Rowland, shared a screen and the singer talked about her favorite sex toys, their kinks and what they like to do in the bedroom.

Image source: Pinterest

During the live session, someone in the comments wrote that they prefer “from the side” as a sex position option. Kelly Rowland enthusiastically agreed and said, “Just the thought of it is…that’s great”. The singer added that she’s a “ride or die chick”, insinuating that she likes to be on top during sex. “I’m a f***ing rider”, Kelly added.

 

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 + 1 =