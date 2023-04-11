Keep Your Eyes Moisturized: Simple Ways to Hydrate Your Eyes

While many people know the importance of hydration for the digestive system health, only a few know that hydration is equally important to maintain healthy eyes. Itchy eyes, increased mucus, and blurred vision are just some of the consequences of dry eyes. The ability of the eyes to function properly largely depends on how well-hydrated your eyes are.

In severe cases, dehydration may lead to an eye infection. To avoid the above consequences, you must be aware of how to keep your eyes moisturized. While this article discusses simple ways to hydrate your eyes, you can also click here now to get easy-to-follow home remedies for hydrated eyes.

Causes of Dry Eyes

Age

Tears help the eyes to remain hydrated. It also removes dirt and debris that may have formed in your eyes. However, as you age, your ability to produce tears reduces, which may increase the likelihood of dehydration. The tears will also lack mucus, water, and oil to keep your eyes hydrated.

Medications and Diseases

Medications like pain relief, antihistamines, beta-blockers, antidepressants, and anxiety drugs can reduce your ability to produce tears. Diseases like arthritis or Sjogren’s syndrome can also reduce tear production.

Computer screens and Contact Lenses

Many people, especially youth, are in the habit of using their computers or phones for a long time. However, this could prevent them from blinking as often as they should, leading to dry eyes. Wearing contact lenses for a long period can also cause dry eyes by hindering oxygen flow to the eyes.

Hormonal Changes and Oral Contraceptives

Many women experience hormonal changes during menopause and pregnancy, which may lead to dry eye symptoms like itching and eye irritation. Using oral contraceptives can also block the tear glands and prevent water from reaching your eyes.

Ways to Hydrate Your Eyes

Use a Humidifier

Because the skin around the eyes is thin compared to that of the body and other parts of the face, it is more vulnerable to conditions like low humidity. This is especially true for people living in a windy or naturally dry environment. To hydrate your eye area, you can install a humidifier in your room to moisturize your skin as you sleep.

Always Protect Your Eyes

Protecting your eyes goes beyond using formulated eye creams. It’s essential to use sunglasses and also protect the eye area with SPF. While it’s good to moisturize your skin, you must not ignore the eye area. You must also be careful with the products you use for your eyes. If you have oily skin, it’s best to use serums, while eye creams are best for people with dry skin. Essential ingredients to look out for include glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

Avoid Drying Culprits

When you’re trying to hydrate your eyes, it’s essential to avoid skin dryers like alcohol, caffeine, and sun damage. These drying culprits will frustrate your efforts to hydrate your eyes and cause more dehydration.

Blink Regularly

Blinking regularly is a way to provide nutrients and fresh tears to the eyes and keep them from drying out. However, focusing on your screens for a long time can hinder you from blinking. Ensure you take time off your screens to blink and relax your eyes intentionally.

Use Artificial Tears

Tears help to moisturize your eyes and keep away dirt, debris, bacteria, and infections. If you’re unable to produce enough tears due to one reason or the other, artificial tear drops can help you make up for the lack of moisture. They also help you lubricate your eyes easily. However, consult a professional ophthalmologist for the best eye drops for you.

Unblock Your Tear Ducts

Sometimes, your tear ducts can be blocked due to different reasons. In such cases, an eye care specialist can help you unblock your tear ducts by using punctual plugs ( silicone plugs). In some cases, your doctor may use temporary plugs first to confirm your body is not allergic to them.

Increase Your Water Intake

The body, including the eyes, needs enough water to keep it hydrated. Although moisturizing your skin helps to keep the surface hydrated, drinking water helps to hydrate your body from the inside. The recommended amount of water for everyone is eight to ten glasses of water daily.

When to See an Eye Care Professional for Dry Eyes

While dry eyes can often be managed through simple home remedies and lifestyle changes, it is important to know when to seek the advice of an eye care professional. Prolonged dry eye symptoms can potentially cause damage to the surface of the eye, leading to more severe issues if left untreated.

First and foremost, if you have been experiencing persistent dry eye symptoms despite trying various home remedies, it is time to consult a professional. They can conduct a thorough examination to identify any underlying causes and provide tailored treatment options to alleviate your discomfort.

If you are experiencing additional symptoms such as severe pain, extreme sensitivity to light, sudden vision changes, or redness and inflammation that doesn’t resolve, these can be indicators of a more serious eye condition. In such cases, seeking prompt medical attention is crucial to prevent any further complications.

Moreover, if you have a pre-existing condition or are using prescription drops, it is important to consult your professional before attempting any self-treatment. They can guide you on the appropriate course of action and ensure that the treatments you are considering will not interfere with your current medications or exacerbate your existing condition.

In conclusion, while many cases of dry eyes can be successfully managed at home, it is essential to recognize the signs that warrant professional intervention. By doing so, you can protect your eyes and maintain your vision in the best possible condition.

Hydrating your eyes doesn’t have to be hard.

By following the simple tips above, you can improve the health of your eyes by keeping them hydrated. If you have followed the above tips and there are no changes, don’t hesitate to visit your ophthalmologist immediately.