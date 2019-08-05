Keep Your Cryptocurrencies Safe With Virtual Wallets

With the current standing of cryptos, with most currencies enjoying a nice day out on the red sea, it’s only a matter of time before cryptocurrencies surge in value.

When that happens, hackers will start operating once again, whether you like it or not.

We’ve heard many cases where a certain exchange has been targeted by hackers and users have lost their portfolios.

One way to avoid such tragedies is to decentralize your portfolio with virtual wallets. Virtual wallets, or wallets, are used to store your portfolio and keep it safe through the use of cryptography. Wallets are very popular in the crypto game, so we’re going to jump ring into some of the best ones out there.

1. Atomic Wallet

Atomic wallet is the solution to all of your HODL-ing needs. With more than 300 cryptocurrencies supported and user-friendly interface, the Atomic wallet is the solution regardless of which platform you’re using. This wallet is supported on Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, and iOS. Furthermore, they keep adding more coins and tokens to the never-ending list of available assets. Atomic Wallet has decentralized storage for private keys, a must-have feature nowadays, a built-in option to buy crypto straight from a bank card, Atomic Swaps, the interface of custom tokens, instant exchange, and more.

2. KeepKey

KeepKey is a hardware wallet, which is a gadget that lets you store your portfolio. KeepKey is a relatively new company that designs excellent looking hardware wallets and easy to use UI. With hardware wallets being more and more popular nowadays, KeepKey is set to be a port of Trezor’s code and firmware, with the only difference being the material.

3. Nano Ledger S

Onto the best hardware wallet out there, the Nano Ledger S is one of the most secure ways to HODL cryptocurrencies. With a relatively low price of just $65, compared to most competitors, Nano Ledger S is yet another piece of a hardware wallet that is a must-have gadget for HODL-ers. According to the bitcoin revolution, Nano Ledger S is one of the most purchased virtual wallets in the entire industry.

4. MyEtherWallet

MyEtherWallet is a different type of wallet, a paper wallet. Paper wallets, for those who don’t know, are free for everyone. MyEtherWallet can be easily generated online at myetherwallet.com, but you have to be careful with how you handle it. This wallet is online-based and accessed only through the website we provided above. It offers multiple ways of entering and securing your wallet. However, if you don’t want or trust the online version, an offline version can be downloaded through GitHub. Paper wallets are free, but they are far from user-friendly and require a substantial amount of knowledge to set it up properly.

5. Jax

Jax is a software wallet that promotes the safety of your portfolio at all times. Jax is the world’s leading and first mobile wallet solution for HODL-ers and investors alike. With both iOS and Android versions available, you can easily backup your portfolio onto Jax. You can receive and send funds through Jax by scanning a QR code and check on your investments. However, there is a steep learning curve when it comes to Jax, so not everything might seem clear as day at first.