Natural Ways to Keep Pests Out of Your Home

Many people think about the long-term implications of utilizing chemical bug repellents instead of natural pest control methods. While rules exist to protect customers from the hazards of commercial pest control, making your own natural pest control allows you to know exactly what you’re spraying.

Making your own repellents using natural components has practical benefits as well. Chemicals are easy for children and dogs to eat or come into touch with, and they can cause skin irritation. These substances have the potential to harm your family’s health in the long run.

A natural method of pest management allows you to get rid of animals and keep them away from your home without risking the health of your pets or family members. Use the following natural ways to keep pests away from your home.

1. Basil For Flies

Flies are unquestionably among the most irritating insects. They swarm your ear and land on your meal. Nobody wants to be near these pests.

Basil will kill any flies in your home right away because they don’t enjoy the smell. Basil pots around the house will offer a fascinating natural aspect to your area while keeping the flies away. Another alternative is to put dried basil leaves in a tiny bag and smear them around the doorways, where flies enter the house.

2. Dish Soap For Ants

Ants are traditionally regarded as a nuisance, serving as a constant reminder not to leave that half-eaten candy box on the kitchen counter. Ants are commonly seen in the kitchen of a home because they are drawn to food.

Ants can certainly cause problems, like contaminating your food and causing damage to any wood on your house. This is why eliminating ants is so crucial.

In a spray bottle, combine some water and dish soap to make a natural insect killer for ants. All that’s left to do now is shake the mixture and spray it about the parts of your kitchen where the most ants are found.

3. Vinegar For Bugs

Vinegar is your best ally in the kitchen. It not only keeps your house clean, but it’s also a great way to get rid of little bugs in the kitchen. To use, mix a vinegar solution with 50 percent alcohol and spray it on the problem areas in your home.

While it will not harm your family or pets, it will emit a strong odor. On the other hand, this odor is what keeps little insects out of the kitchen and other small flying insects out of the house.

However, how can you get rid of bugs in the kitchen without leaving a stench? Adding some dish soap to the vinegar solution works just as well. Try trying this enhanced combination against ants.

4. Citrus For Spiders

Spiders and larger insects are scared away by the strong citrus aroma. This is one of the greatest natural pest repellents since it may also help keep your air bacteria-free and odor-free!

Combine two cups of water with half a lemon or lime juice. Sugared juice will attract bugs, so avoid using it! The solution can then be sprayed around the entryway, corners, window sills, and shelves with a spray bottle.

This mixture can also clean your kitchen countertops, keeping spiders away from your food. To keep bugs from climbing up your pipes, spray it in the bathroom sink.

5. Cinnamon For Dust Mites

Cinnamon’s foes aren’t just ants. Dust mites, which can be damaging to one’s health and household air quality, have been demonstrated to be controlled and deterred by cinnamon bark oil.

In two cups of water, add a few drops of the cinnamon bark oil. Cinnamon bark oil is commonly sold with other essential oils at drugstores or on the internet. Apply the mixture to carpets, beddings, furniture, and other dust-gathering surfaces with a spray bottle. Dust mites will quickly fly, and your house will smell like freshly made cookies!

6. Bay Leaves For Roaches

Cockroaches are one of the most frequent household pests, and they can be found worldwide. They can get into your flat through minor cracks and holes in the walls and through pipes. Cockroaches prefer tight locations to hide in; thus, they’re frequently discovered under sinks and in dark cabinets.

Bay leaves can be used to repel insects if you don’t want to use chemical sprays. The leaves can be found in the herb department of any supermarket. Simply hide them behind bookshelves, in cupboards, behind appliances, and under sinks. Cockroaches despise bay leaves for whatever reason.

7. Baking Soda For Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are a dreadful and common pest that can be encountered in the bedroom. They fit in bags, cartons, and shoes. As a result, they’re more prevalent throughout the summer, when individuals are more likely to travel.

The moisture in the bed bugs will be absorbed by baking soda, resulting in their death. Baking soda should be strewn about the region and its environs. Vacuum after one hour. Rep this procedure every few days to ensure that all bugs have been eliminated.

8. Essential Oils For Mosquitoes

Mosquito repellents are claimed to exist in essential oils; however, they may not be as efficient as standard pesticides. A lavender, lemon, or peppermint-based essential oil is your best bet.

It’s easy to get ready. Simply combine a few drops of your favorite essential oil with one cup of water, pour into a spray bottle, and shake well. It’s safe to use on your skin and around the house, but avoid spraying it on any fragile materials.

Conclusion

Here are eight natural ways to keep pests away from your home. However, sometimes performing these natural remedies might not work like you want them to. It depends on the extremities of the pest situation at your house. If you think the situation is going out of your hands, do not hesitate to call for professional pest control services. They can be your best bet.