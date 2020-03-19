5 Ways to Keep a Steady Income while Traveling 2020

I don’t know about you, but I am sick and tired of spending every day in an office, just staring at a screen. In my opinion, working 9-5 is no longer a viable option. And honestly, neither is working for someone else.

I mean, wouldn’t you much rather travel the world and earn money in the process?

Well, you can — and here’s how.

Freelancing

Over the last decade, freelancing has become an incredibly effective way of making money.

Assuming you have a laptop and internet connection, you can work as a freelance writer, web designer, or photographer (or anything else you can think of). And even if you don’t have these skills yet, there are literally thousands of courses you can take online that show you how to do it.

Once you have your freelance occupation sorted, you can create a personal website, or even make a profile on a website like Upwork — and from here, it is a simple matter of applying for jobs.

Assuming you play to your strengths, you will be making some travel money in no time.

Create a Website for affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing is where you earn a commission by promoting other people’s products online.

In short, you build a website, get a following, and then find products that you like (and that suit your audience). Then you promote the heck out of them — and when people buy these products through your site, you earn a piece of the profit.

Simple, right?

Affiliate marketing is undeniably one of the most effective ways to earn passive income from your own website — and there are a couple of ways to get started.

Some products or services will already offer an affiliate program. You can find this out by googling the name of the product followed by the word “affiliate”. This will bring up their affiliate page.

Alternatively, íf a product you like does not have an affiliate program, you can always get in contact with them directly to organise a deal. Importantly, this will typically yield you a better return because you have some room to negotiate.

Once you have a good affiliate program in place you can literally earn money while you travel.

Dropshipping

Dropshipping is a way for you to sell products without having a physical inventory.

In short, it describes a process where you find a manufacturer or wholesaler who is happy for you market and sell their products, without you ever purchasing anything.

So, how does this work?

You receive an order online. You then send your supplier the customer’s order, and they will ship it directly to the customer. With this in mind, the product is packed and shipped by the supplier.

Even though you make the sale, you never actually see the product. And then any profits between the cost of the product and what you charge the customer are all yours.

Pretty cool, really

One thing that needs to be highlighted is the fact that you will need to have a decent e-commerce website up and running to actually make some sales. Two of my favorites are Big commerce and Shopify Plus.

If you are looking at Big-commerce vs Shopify, there are a couple of things to consider.

Generally, Shopify has a smaller learning curve than big commerce. This means it is a great point of entry for people who are just starting out or don’t want to take too long to set up their platform. Conversely, Big Commerce offers a lot more flexibility but takes longer to learn.

I should also note that both platforms offer free trials, so you can try them for free first.

Create a blog and sell a product

How’s this for an idea?

Create a blog documenting your travels and show people how you make money on the road. Post some nice photos, build a following, and make use of social media as much as you can.

Then, once you have built an audience and established yourself as a good source of information, it’s time to create a digital product.

Your product could be a 30 page ebook, an educational video series, or even an online course — the specifics dont really matter.

Because no matter what you do, it will be a great way to develop a passive income stream that will build wealth as you travel. As long as you keep people coming to your site, then you will keep making sales.

The key with any digital product is you need to offer your customers fantastic value. It should be slightly underpriced and provide them with expert information.

In short, you want to go above and beyond.

Take on some seasonal work

This last option may not be the most glamorous, but that doesn’t make it any less viable.

Yep, I am talking about hands-on work.

Seasonal work has become a popular option to make money on the road. Things like fruit picking and farm work are available at almost every location on the planet, and they often come with free accommodation as well as money.

It is important to note that the pay can vary, and often it is up to you to negotiate your rates. Moreover, if you want to get a decent paycheck at the end of the week, you might have to undertake some rather physical work.

However, this is the perfect way to accumulate funds for a couple of weeks before moving on to your next location.

A simple way to find this kind of work is to google “seasonal work” combined with the location you are travelling too, and jump at whatever comes up.

The key is to not be picky, and go with the flow.

Conclusion

There are so many ways you can make money while traveling. Really, with the internet being what it is, the opportunities are endless — and many of them don’t even require you doing real work.

In fact, with a little bit of planning, you can make enough money on the road to fund your travels indefinitely, creating a life many merely dream of.