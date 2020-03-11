“If I Wanted To Look Like Kim Kardashian, I Would Have To Have Surgery”, Says Keanu Revees’ girlfriend

“I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating”, Alexandra Grant says mockingly. She is a 6ft 1in tall, 46-year old woman with gray hair and no plastic surgery. And she captured Keanu Revees’ heart.

“You know, the idea of fitting in… If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs” Alexandra says. That and a lot of plastic surgeries, make up on your face, colored hair, fake nails, eyelashes and spandex, just to name a few.

Keanu (55) and Alexandra(46) caused quite a stir last year when they went public with their relationship, after 10 years of friendship. Fans were thrilled to see an “Internet’s boyfriend”, as they nicknamed Keanu, had found love again. But they were also surprised because the actor broke every rule in Hollywood book when it comes to dating since he is not going out with a 20 years younger model.

Of course, there is an unfortunate flipside coming from critics and internet trolls saying Alexandra was “too old” comparing her to 74-year old actress Helen Miren.