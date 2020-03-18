Katya Elise Has The Best Bum On The Gram

Katya Elise Henry is an American social media celebrity who has become immensely popular as a fitness model and online personal trainer. Her dedication towards a healthy lifestyle and a rigorous fitness regime has granted her a gorgeous physique, which has only been augmented by her natural beauty.
Who's ready to get nice n peaachy with me?! 👀🍑 I am sooo excited to see so many of you girls join my new 8 week PEACH PLEASE challenge in the last 24 hours omg!! This challenge is going to be all about getting your BEST beach bod and mindset yet to take on SUMMER!!! ☀👙 The 1ST PLACE PRIZE for this challenge will be free flights & accommodation, from wherever you are in the world, to come to Miami, Florida so that we can train together and hang out 😱 plus, you get to bring a friend! So, who's in?! 🙋🏽♀ . What's Included: 🍑 Train at HOME or in the GYM 🍑 Workout plan + Meal plan 🍑 Plant-based or regular meal plan 🌱 🍑 First and second place prize. Win free flights and accommodation to meet and train with me!!! 🍑 Access to my Facebook Forum 🍑 We're bringing back #ENVIROBABES weekly tasks! 🌏 🍑+ so much more! . Alright, let's do this! "We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are" – hit the LINK IN @workouts_by_katya BIO to secure your spot 🤩 Starts MARCH 30th GIRLS ❤
Her commitment to work hard and not give up until the desired results are achieved has inspired thousands of fans, which in turn has inspired her to consider personal training as a full-time profession.
we all start somewhere 🤷🏽♀️🍑 – – as I’ve said so many times, Y E S my booty is all natural and built in the gym. Its taken me almost 6 years now. the pic on the left is from 2014 when I had just started working out, & the pic on the right is actually from today! (2020) – – currently, I’ve been training legs and glutes every other day- depending on how sore I am. 2 of those days I make sure to lift very heavy. On heavy days my reps are between 8-10. – – let’s talk nutrition. for the last year, I have not really tracked my macros if I’m being honest. Ive been purposely bulking, for fun, to see what my body could do. I’ve been pretty tiny my whole life. I would say I eat aboutttt 2500 calories a day, even on rest days. I make sure to drink my blessed protein shakes after every workout to get in an extra 23g of pure plant protein. I keep a pretty clean diet. I eat a lot of pasta, rice, quinoa, beans, veggies, & fruit… and that’s basically it. & Of course some occasional cookies! I don’t hold back. – – I just got back from vacation a few days ago where I gained about 5lbs… in micheladas and guacamole! My goal for this summer is to tone up. Nothing too crazy though. I loooove to try new things with my body! Experimenting is my fav. After my 8 week THICC challenge, I’m going to concentrate on the areas that I want to improve. Summer is coming, and I will be more beach bodddd confident than ever… and I want all of my #WBKgirls to feel the same 😍 I feel SO motivated!!!! Let’s GO! – – I cannnnot wait to go on this journey with all my WBK girls for my brand new 8 week PEACH PLEASE challenge, cuz baby! we’re gonna keep on building these signature #WBKgirls’ bootys 🍑✨ secure your spot! ~ link in bio!