Katy Perry Revealed Baby Bump

Katy Perry confirmed she was pregnant in her new video “Never Worn White”. This will be the first child for Katy(35) and second for her fiance Orlando Bloom(44). The actor already has a son with Miranda Kerr, Flynn(9).

Katy said that she feels relieved for not hiding the baby bump anymore, saying that: “So glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore or carry a big bag”. The singer didn’t reveal her due date but said her child with Orlando would be born sometime in the summer months. Katy got engaged to Orlando on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the A-list couple had been expected to marry this summer. It is unclear now if they are going to postpone the wedding due to happy news.